Chicago P.D. season finale details revealed

Chicago P.D. Season 10 is winding down at NBC.

Four new episodes are left to debut. After that, the show begins its long summer hiatus.

The good news is that NBC already ordered Season 11, so new episodes will arrive in the fall.

Beginning on May 3, Chicago P.D. has four consecutive weeks of new content.

The schedule leads to the May 24 season finale, which could be a big one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Earlier, some hints about a Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. crossover surfaced.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 22 details

“As Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster,” reads the synopsis for the Chicago P.D. season finale.

As expected, the finale for Season 10 will address the building drama with the Beck family.

Officer Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick Flueger) has been undercover for a large chunk of the season. Posing as someone looking to make a quick buck, Ruzek has been able to implant himself within the Beck organization.

A lot happened in Episode 18 of the season, which is worth re-watching since the show has been on a long break.

Past episodes of Chicago P.D. can be streamed on Peacock, including older episodes that featured Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

sending @marinasqu so much love on her birthday! pic.twitter.com/nyEFs8ZzTe — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 30, 2023

When is the Chicago P.D. season finale?

The Season 10 finale for Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, May 24. The night begins with a dramatic Chicago Med episode and continues with the Chicago Fire season finale.

Fans looking to catch up on Med and Fire can watch episodes from those shows by streaming them on Peacock.

The trio of One Chicago shows has all been renewed, so fans might see cliffhangers coming this May. And then the new seasons will likely begin around the end of September 2023.

hiii queen 👑



📸: Brian Luce pic.twitter.com/MD7KtxK6DL — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 19, 2023

More One Chicago news

Since the shows have finished filming, the casts are enjoying some time off. That led to one Chicago P.D. star dying their hair pink.

In an odd piece of news, Jesse Lee Soffer revealed someone is impersonating him and running a scam.

Elsewhere, Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney returned to social media. Taylor has been enjoying some time with his girlfriend during an extended absence from the show.

The writers heavily hinted that Kelly Severide is gone for the season. So fans shouldn’t be too surprised if he doesn’t appear again until Chicago Fire Season 12 begins in the fall.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.