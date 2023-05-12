Jesse Lee Soffer from Chicago P.D. joins WGA Writers Strike

Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer has joined the picket lines.

Jesse used to star as Detective Jay Halstead on the hit NBC show.

Earlier in Season 10, his character left Chicago to re-enlist in the Army.

Jesse returned to Chicago P.D. to direct an episode later in the season but didn’t appear on screen.

And in the latest episode, Halstead became an important subplot again.

Now, Jesse is keeping himself busy by showing support for the Writers Guild of America.

Jesse Lee Soffer joins Writers Strike

The WGA has gone on strike to gain more compensation and protections under a new deal with the studios.

And with an ongoing strike taking place, it has caused many shows and films to pause filming.

If the strike continues, it could impact the 2023-2024 television season in a big way.

“I’m Jesse Lee Soffer, and I’m striking in solidarity because every role I’ve ever played, the lines were written by a writer. And there wouldn’t have been a Jay Halstead without a Derek Haas,” Jesse told Deadline in the clip below.

Derek is an entertainment writer who has worked on the One Chicago shows for years.

WHY I’M STRIKING: “I’m striking in solidarity because every role I’ve ever played, the lines were written by a writer…” – Jesse Lee Soffer, SAG-AFTRA, outside Paramount in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/JOBKNug6fq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 5, 2023

Additional Twitter accounts have spotted Jesse showing his support for the WGA.

The pictures in the tweet below were shared to an Upstead fan account.

Upstead is the relationship nickname given to detectives Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton. The partners were married on the show, which led to the fan nickname.

More from One Chicago

The One Chicago shows only have two more new episodes before the long summer hiatus begins.

On May 17, the penultimate episodes for Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. debut on NBC.

And then, on May 24, the three season finales air on the same night.

Some teasers have already been revealed, with the storylines for the Chicago P.D. finale hinting at more drama with the Becks.

Officer Adam Ruzek is still undercover as he tries to take down that crime family, but he has been getting very close to Samantha Beck (daughter of the boss).

While fans still hope that Halstead will appear in those final episodes, the producers have not revealed anything about him returning.

To watch any previous episodes from Chicago P.D. Season 10, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is also where older Chicago Med and Chicago Fire episodes can be watched.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.