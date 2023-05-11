Chicago P.D. recap: The end of Upstead?

The new episode of Chicago P.D. had an essential subplot about the relationship between detectives Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead.

Earlier in Season 10, Jay decided to re-enlist in the Army. He left his wife behind in Chicago with very little clarification about what he was doing.

Within the show, it was suggested that Jay no longer felt like he was making a difference with the Intelligence team.

Hailey struggled as she tried to adjust to Jay being gone, leading to her working all overtime shifts she could find.

Jay’s absence could be felt as the season progressed, and Intelligence continued to work on significant cases.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Through all of it, Hailey kept wearing her wedding ring, symbolizing her hope that the couple would work things out.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 20 recap

During the new episode called Fight, Hailey responded to a call from a former informant for Jay. He had passed the informant on to her and explained that he was a good source.

As the informant explained why he needed help, two men abducted them. Those men then tortured them to determine where their missing $50,000 had gone.

Most of the episode chronicled how Hailey tried everything she could to get them out of the situation. What held things up was that the informant didn’t want to reveal where the money had gone. He was trying to protect a former girlfriend with whom he hoped to rekindle a relationship.

After several tense scenes between the pair and their captors, the informant had his hand cut off with an axe. When the captors still couldn’t get them to talk, the informant got shot during a struggle. He died before a rescue could take place.

Hailey Upton takes care of herself

The Intelligence team worked hard to find Detective Hailey Upton and save her from the situation. While the abductors got closer to killing Hailey, her team simultaneously got closer to saving Hailey.

It turned out that Hailey did not need to be saved, as she saved herself. The abductors put Hailey in the trunk of a vehicle to dispose of her, but she freed herself, moved through the back seat, and caused the car to crash.

One abductor (the passenger) died on impact. The second abductor got out of the car and tried to kill her, but Hailey stabbed him with debris from the car wreck.

The team came upon the scene right after Hailey finished saving herself.

Later, Hank Voight would tell Hailey that the former girlfriend had put up the informant to steal the money for her. She then spent it all and had no plans to stay with the informant.

you don't want to mess with Hailey pic.twitter.com/ewUJC1aWCP — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 11, 2023

The end of Upstead on Chicago P.D.?

At the beginning of Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 20, Hailey chatted with Jay on the phone. She asked him questions about his plans and when he would come home. Jay didn’t give her any concrete responses.

A montage was then shown where Hailey kept trying to get information from Jay before it led to a string of calls from her that he did not answer. He had become unreachable by the end of the montage.

In the final moments of the episode, after Hailey had saved herself, she took off her wedding ring. Hailey had finally permitted herself to move on.

The relationship between Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton may have just ended, but the door is still open in case actor Jesse Lee Soffer ever wants to return to the show.

It’s possible that Jay could be referenced again in the final episodes from Season 10.

Details about the Chicago P.D. season finale have been revealed, with the Becks playing a big part in it.

Elsewhere, two security guards became heroes during an incident on the Chicago Fire set.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.