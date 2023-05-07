Chicago Fire set incident leaves two people injured

An incident took place on the Chicago Fire set this past week.

As the cast and crew worked on finishing up filming for Season 11, two youths reportedly broke through a barrier and drove a four-wheeler onto the set.

Deadline reported that two security guards sprung into action and kept the ATV from reaching the cast and crew.

Unfortunately, the hero guards were injured during the incident and had to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The youths fled the scene as the commotion unfolded.

On set at the time were the actors and actresses who play Chief Boden, Capp, Tony, Mouch, Ritter, Joe Cruz, Stella Kidd, Sam Carver, Blake Gallo, and a surprise guest star.

As for that guest star, here are some Chicago Fire spoilers for fans who want to read ahead.

Chicago Fire Season 11 is coming to a close

Filming has finally been completed for Chicago Fire Season 11, with the production team cutting it a bit close this spring.

The season finale airs on Wednesday, May 24, so there isn’t much time to get everything edited and ready to air.

Regarding what will take place in that final episode, it was revealed whether or not Kelly Severide will return to Chicago Fire. This gives fans some answers before the debut of the last episodes from Season 11 on NBC.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard about it, Taylor Kinney returned to social media recently. He has been having lots of fun with his girlfriend.

More from One Chicago

Even though the current seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are ending, more content is on the horizon.

NBC has ordered new seasons of the shows, with One Chicago slated to return for the 2023-2024 television season.

And since the orders have been placed, fans should expect some cliffhangers in the upcoming season finales.

That could be the case if the intriguing Chicago Fire rumors are true.

There is also an important plot point during the next new episode of Chicago Fire that has some fans worried. Could it lead to another major character departure?

Over at Chicago P.D., the writers teased the death of a main character in the new episode.

NBC may be running out of new episodes of the shows this spring, but everything is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s where fans can re-watch or catch up on the latest seasons during the long summer hiatus.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.