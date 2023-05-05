Chicago P.D.: New episode footage teases a character’s death

Will Chicago P.D. kill off another member of Intelligence?

Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) has already been running things shorthanded.

Now, early footage for the new episode teases a character getting murdered.

These teases from the promos and bonus footage are typically meant to raise the stakes for an episode or two.

But sometimes, a character doesn’t survive the dramatic plot points.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This time, it is hard to imagine the writers killing off someone important before the season finale.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 20 TV promo

A new episode of Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, May 10.

The episode is called Fight and may describe what Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) will do to survive the night.

“Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself fighting for her life. With minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it’s too late,” reads the full synopsis.

The TV promo revealed by NBC for the new episode is shared below. In it, Hailey is fighting for her life after she has been taken hostage.

Right before the promo ends, one of the bad guys is shown as he is about to strike a deadly blow.

Will Hailey survive? Is the Intelligence team going to find her in time? Fans can watch on May 10 at 10/9c to find out.

More from One Chicago

The first four Wednesdays in May each feature new episodes of the One Chicago shows.

Everything is building up toward the May 24 season finales, where fans should expect some cliffhangers.

Early spoilers about the Chicago P.D. season finale have been revealed, suggesting it will be an exciting hour of television.

And the Chicago Fire season finale features a returning character that will please viewers.

Dangerous times are ahead for Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) due to his undercover work.

Ruzek is still working for the Becks, even after things got deadly for someone he was forced to work with.

Did Ruzek make a mistake letting the Becks know his daughter’s real name? And will there be repercussions for everything he has done while undercover?

Stay tuned because Chicago P.D. Season 10 has more to cover with that case.

Below is an important scene where Ruzek had to fight his way into the good graces of the Becks.

To catch up on episodes from Chicago P.D. Season 10, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.