Chicago Fire confirms return of a major character

Chicago Fire has brought back Matthew Casey for the season finale.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, images had been popping up on social media that indicated a big return was coming.

That news has been confirmed, with actor Jesse Spencer returning to the show. Again.

After leaving midway through Season 10, Casey appeared on the finale episode that year to attend the Stellaride wedding.

Casey was gone for a while, but then he appeared again in Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18 (called Danger Is All Around).

A domestic terrorist threat had Casey worried about his friend at Firehouse 51.

But Casey was also clearly in town because he couldn’t stop thinking about Sylvie Brett.

Jesse Spencer returns to Chicago Fire again

According to NBC, Casey will be an important part of Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 22. That episode will air on Wednesday, May 24, at 9/8c on NBC.

The synopsis for that new episode also provides some heavy hints about what will happen.

“Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case,” reads the full synopsis for the Chicago Fire season finale.

The Homeland Security case that the synopsis references is the one with a task force led by Casey. Could this all tie together with the upcoming Chicago P.D. season finale?

More to come from One Chicago this spring

After another long hiatus, the One Chicago shows return with new episodes on May 3.

The first four Wednesdays of May will provide new content before the shows take that long summer break.

The final episodes of the season for each show will air on May 24, with the writers building toward something big with each team.

And the Chicago Med season finale has hinted at a character leaving the show. That would be a big deal since this character has been with the show since the beginning.

It also seems likely that actor Taylor Kinney is not returning this season. Because the writers hinted at Kelly Severide leaving Chicago Fire for an extended period, it won’t be too much of a surprise.

As for the last time Jesse Spencer appeared as Captain Matthew Casey, the scene shared below marks a moment from that episode for Chicago Fire fans to remember.

To catch up on previous episodes of Chicago Fire, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.