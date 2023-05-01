Chicago Fire spoilers: Is a surprise coming on the season finale?

Chicago Fire spoilers may have leaked online.

To give these possible spoilers some context, they have come out in the same fashion as the return of Matt Casey earlier in Season 11.

Someone snapped a picture of Jesse Spencer on the set of Chicago Fire, and it got shared before NBC or the producers made an official announcement.

There might be some new spoilers about Casey on Chicago Fire, suggesting he could return this season.

Some heavy hints of a Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. crossover also popped up recently, so there are good reasons for Casey to be on the show again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So will Matt Casey make another appearance this spring?

Potential Chicago Fire spoilers shared online

A Twitter account centered on the relationship between Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett has kept hope alive that the romance will continue.

Over the weekend, that Twitter page shared several new rumors that suggest Jesse Spencer was filming for an upcoming episode.

The page also suggested that Kara Killmer has been filming at an offsite location where a scene or two may include Casey.

This information should be taken with a grain of salt, but it would certainly make many Chicago Fire fans happy if a Brettsey reunion is coming.

In this first post, the Twitter account claims that Jesse Spencer was seen filming the season finale.

JESSE SPENCER IS BACK FOR THE SEASON 11 FINALE!!!!! 🙌❤️



COME ON GIVE ME MY BRETTSEY ENDGAME ALREADY!!!! 🥹🫶#Brettsey #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/2hFDd1ibWl — Brettsey Daily | Fan Account ❤️‍🔥 (@BrettseyDaily) April 29, 2023

And in this next post, the rumors about Sylvie Brett possibly traveling to meet Casey take center stage. One Twitter account suggests that a set photo at Firehouse 51 shows her in the same outfit as when she is filmed at “a random blue house” for the show.

Omg if she goes with her duffel bag at Matt house in portland and says something like "I cannot live one more minute away from you" and then he says "me too" and they kissed and have their endgame I WILL BE ONE HAPPY WOMAN OVER HERE!!!!! 🫠❤️ #Brettsey #ChicagoFire https://t.co/lNosb2hDfz — Brettsey Daily | Fan Account ❤️‍🔥 (@BrettseyDaily) April 29, 2023

More from One Chicago

It will be very exciting for fans of Jesse Spencer if he returns to Chicago Fire, especially if it is a way to rekindle his romance with Sylvie Brett.

The downside of that scenario is if actress Kara Killmer leaves the Chicago Fire cast as Brett pursues the relationship.

Maybe it would work as a cliffhanger? No announcement about Kara departing the show has been made.

Chicago Fire Season 12 was ordered for next fall, so more episodes are coming next year. That makes a cliffhanger very plausible.

Even if there is no Brettsey reunion, One Chicago has big plans for upcoming episodes.

The Chicago Fire return from hiatus features an episode where Sam Carver’s death is hinted at.

And a new Chicago Med episode focuses on a doctor close to death.

All three One Chicago shows return on the night of Wednesday, May 3. From there, it is four consecutive weeks of new content.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.