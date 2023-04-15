Chicago Med’s new episode focuses on a dying doctor

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 19, looks emotional due to the early promo.

One Chicago is on hiatus, but the shows return with new content in May.

Some great news about the show’s future also came out, as NBC has ordered Chicago Med Season 9.

Those new episodes will air during the 2023-2024 television season.

Up first are four more episodes from Chicago Med Season 8, possibly heading straight toward a big cliffhanger.

And to kick things off, Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber) will be a focal point of the first new installment.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 19 TV promo

The TV promo below features Sean Archer (Luigi Sottile) trying to donate a kidney to his ailing father.

Dr. Archer is dying due to self-medicating that he underwent after getting beat up in the ED. This sounds like the making of a lawsuit since it happened while he was on the job, but maybe that’s a story for another day.

Dean has had a rough time as he tries to continue working while also going through treatments to stay alive. One nice aspect of recent episodes has been the growing friendship between Dean and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram).

But now Dean needs a kidney, and his son wants to save him.

Chicago Med Season 8 is coming to a close soon

The new episode of Chicago Med is set to debut on May 3. Until it finally arrives, fans of the show can stream previous episodes using Peacock.

Peacock is also a great place to watch older episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Beginning on May 3, NBC has four consecutive weeks of new One Chicago episodes. The shows will all work toward season finales that air on the night of May 24.

Steven Weber as Dean Archer and Luigi Sottile as Sean Archer during Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

A lot has been taking place on the other One Chicago shows.

The writers hinted that Kelly Severide is not returning to Chicago Fire this spring. The leave of absence taken by actor Taylor Kinney could be extended.

On the next episode of Chicago Fire, a character’s death was teased.

And there has also been some writing within the shows that suggests a crossover between Fire and P.D. could arrive shortly.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.