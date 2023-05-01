Chicago Med spoilers: A health scare and a character leaving on the finale?

Details about the Chicago Med season finale have been released.

One of the biggest pieces of information that has come out is the full synopsis for the episode that wraps up Season 8.

Some of the plot points from the finale also track back to things that have happened this season. It appears that the writers are building to some big moments.

A big spoiler within the synopsis hints at a storyline revealed during one of the upcoming episodes.

The trio of One Chicago shows returns from a long hiatus on Wednesday, May 3.

From there, it is four consecutive weeks of new content for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med spoilers about the season finale

“Shocking information threatens Jack Dayton’s surgery and the future of OR 2.0,” reads the first part of the synopsis for the Chicago Med season finale.

This appears to be a big spoiler hinting that the new boss (Jack Dayton) will need surgery at the hospital.

If Dayton’s health takes a turn, it could raise questions about how the hospital will operate without him.

During the last episode before the hiatus, it was revealed Dayton wants to make the hospital for-profit and turn everything over to investors. Sharon Goodwin (played by Epatha Merkerson) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) are against it.

More details from the Chicago Med season finale

“Archer goes rogue to save a patient in need. Maggie questions her future at Med,” reads the rest of the synopsis.

This new Chicago Med episode is called Does One Door Close and Another One Open?

Maggie worries that Dayton is trying to automate them out of their jobs, and she has complained about the changes taking place at the hospital.

Will Maggie reach her breaking point?

The actress who plays Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) has been dealing with health concerns, so could she decide to leave the show?

Nothing has been announced about Marlyne’s future on the show, but it could lead to a cliffhanger as the current season ends.

And seeing Dr. Dean Archer in the synopsis suggests he will survive the situation with his kidneys.

In the first new episode of Chicago Med after the hiatus, the focus will be on Archer’s son trying to donate a kidney to him.

To catch up on prior episodes from Chicago Med Season 8, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Additionally, Chicago Med Season 9 has been ordered by NBC, meaning the show will return with new episodes in the fall.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.