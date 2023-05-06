Will Kelly Severide return to Chicago Fire this season?

The Chicago Fire cast has been without actor Taylor Kinney for the second half of Season 11.

With the season ending soon, fans have wondered if he will return to the show.

Taylor has been on a leave of absence after asking for some personal time.

The reason he left has never been revealed publicly, but fans have missed him a lot.

It was also recently revealed that a surprise awaits fans on the Chicago Fire season finale.

But what about Taylor Kinney? Has he already filmed his final scenes for the year?

Will Kelly Severide return to Chicago Fire this spring?

According to Variety, Firehouse 51 will not see a return from Kelly Severide in Season 11. It has been confirmed that Severide’s absence will continue.

The last episode that the character appeared in was Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 14 titled Run Like Hell.

While working at Molly’s, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) approached Severide at the end of the bar and found out that he got a text from Tom Van Meter from the Office of Fire Investigation.

In the following episode, it was revealed that Severide had gone to Alabama to participate in an arson investigation program that would take him away from Firehouse 51 for a while. Chief Boden was frustrated about the lack of advance notice but has since moved on.

Unfortunately, that absence will carry through the season finale, and the earliest that fans will see Kelly Severide on the show will be in Season 12.

More news from One Chicago

The season finales for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. arrive on Wednesday, May 24.

Stellaride won’t be featured again before the end of the season, but Chicago Fire has big plans for its spring finale.

It could feel odd to wrap things up in that fashion after the season premiere focused on what took place during the Stellaride honeymoon.

There have also been hints about a crossover with Chicago P.D. due to some shared plot points. Details about the Chicago P.D. season finale have also been revealed, suggesting a lot of drama is coming.

And hints about the Chicago Med season finale suggest that a main character could leave the show. That wouldn’t be too surprising since people leave Med quite frequently, but this is a character that Med fans would miss a lot.

To go back and watch the last episode that featured Taylor Kinney playing Kelly Severide, it is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.