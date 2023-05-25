Chicago Fire recap: Three huge cliffhangers hit Firehouse 51

The Chicago Fire season finale was absolutely packed with drama.

Though much of it was a slow burn, the episode wrapped up several big storylines.

But since this is a One Chicago show, two big cliffhangers were waiting for the fans.

One of the biggest storylines coming into finale night was Sylvie Brett trying to adopt a child.

Sylvie and Violet Mikami had saved a baby’s life, only to have the mother give her up.

When Syvlie learned that there was a path to adoption for her, she jumped at the chance.

Sylvie Brett tried to become a mother – And a wife?

After talking with the teen mother that had given up her baby, Sylvie learned that the teen would allow her to become a guardian.

Becoming a guardian is the first step toward adopting the baby, as she will now live with Sylvie.

The rush to start a family scared off Dylan, who let Sylvie know that he needed to call things off.

Matt Casey returned to Firehouse 51 after he got a tip from Stella Kidd that weapons were on the move. It tied back to their Homeland Security case and gave Matt an excuse to see Sylvie again.

Toward the end of the episode, after Matt saw that Sylvie was about to become a mom, he saw an opening.

The final scene of the episode had Matt proposing to Sylvie in the spot where they had shared their first kiss. She didn’t answer before the screen went black.

A terrorist attack and a firefighter casualty

Midway through the episode, the call came in that a power substation was on fire under mysterious circumstances. Chief Boden sent everyone from Firehouse 51 to the scene, where it was clear that a domestic terrorist attack was underway.

A sniper was set up on a rooftop across the street to ensure the substation burned and eight million people lost power.

The sniper began shooting at the firefighters as Casey, Kidd, Sam Carver, and Blake Gallo skirted to the garage to try to stop the shooter. When the firefighters got to the top of the garage, it turned out that there were two shooters. They fought a bit before one got away.

With the shooters stopped, the firefighters back on the ground put out the fire. In the chaos, Mouch was hit by a piece of debris.

Mouch was rushed to the hospital and treated. Later, when Herrmann visited him, Mouch started bleeding out, and Herrmann ran for help. The episode ended without an answer about Mouch’s survival.

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd

Kidd was frustrated that Severide had taken an ATF assignment without telling her. He had finished his training in Alabama and went on a mission without updating his wife.

She then took time off from the firehouse to go track him down. Kidd left the station with the intent to bring her husband back. But will Severide ever return to Chicago?

Chicago Fire now begins its long summer hiatus. NBC ordered Season 12, so new episodes will arrive in the fall.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.