Chicago Fire star Treat Williams has died

Treat Williams has passed away at the age of 71.

The veteran actor had a long career in Hollywood, including a recent stint on Blue Bloods.

According to PEOPLE, he died following a motorcycle accident on June 12.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” Treat’s agent, Barry McPherson stated.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson added.

PEOPLE also reported that the accident involved a single car and Treat’s motorcycle, with the car driver not seeing Treat while making a turn.

Treat Williams starred in Chicago Fire

Beginning with the first season, Treat Williams was a featured guest star on the Chicago Fire cast.

Playing Benny Severide, Treat brought a veteran presence to the screen and helped a cast of young up-and-comers.

Treat appeared as Benny Severide in 16 episodes spread across six seasons.

Often at odds with his son, Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), the character had a backstory that was slowly explored.

During the recent season of Chicago Fire, Stella Kidd even referenced Benny as she had a conversation with Chief Boden.

Since his character already passed away on Chicago Fire, the upcoming season won’t need to address his death.

Fans should expect to see a title card following a Season 12 episode, though.

More roles for Treat Williams

Over his long career, Treat received acting credits for about 130 projects – including two that haven’t been released yet.

Memorable film roles for Treat included John Finnegan in Deep Rising, Billy Burke in The Devil’s Own, and Critical Bill from Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.

