Taylor Kinney talks about the death of Treat Williams

Actor Treat Williams passed away earlier this week.

It was a motorcycle accident that claimed his life at 71.

The veteran actor had been involved in many projects, including a long stint on the Chicago Fire cast.

Treat played Benny Severide, a character with a troubled past who had ties to several main characters.

On Chicago Fire, Benny was the Captain in Arson Investigations and a Battalion Chief.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to working with Chief Wallace Boden, Benny was the father of Kelly Severide at Firehouse 51.

Kelly is played by Taylor Kinney, who shared many scenes with Treat.

Taylor Kinney speaks glowingly about Treat Williams

“My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,” Taylor told PEOPLE.

“He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed,” Taylor elaborated.

Additional tributes to Treat were also made this week.

Regarding Benny Severide on the show, the character died after having a stroke in Season 7. This means the writers don’t have to address the death of the actor who played him.

But Chicago Fire fans should see a tribute paid to Treat following an upcoming Season 12 episode.

Below is an image from the final episode where Treat was featured on the show.

Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all pic.twitter.com/m52wvuctdO — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 1, 2018

More news from One Chicago

The One Chicago shows have each been renewed for a new season.

New episodes are supposed to arrive in the fall of 2023 on NBC.

Bad news could be on the horizon due to the ongoing Writers Strike.

It is expected that Chicago Fire Season 12 will get postponed. In addition to a Writers Strike, SAG (Screen Actors Guild) has voted to approve a strike, meaning the actors and actresses could join the picket lines.

Any postponement will drag out the current hiatus, possibly pushing episodes back until the winter.

During the downtime, cast members from the shows are taking their vacations.

The actor who plays Ruzek in Chicago P.D. took a European vacation with his girlfriend.

And in a fun social media photo dump, Kara Killmer shared behind-the-scenes set photos from filming for Chicago Fire. Kara even shared a rehearsal video featuring the proposal from Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer).

While fans wait for new seasons, past episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.