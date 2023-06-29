Chicago P.D. spoilers: Will Adam Ruzek survive getting shot?

Chicago P.D. finished on a cliffhanger after Officer Adam Ruzek got shot by a kid at the end of Season 10.

Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) had been undercover with the Beck family.

He had discovered that the Becks were planning an attack on the city, but Ruzek didn’t have enough information to get ahead of the case.

As the final episode of the season played out, Ruzek found out that Samantha Beck and her son were going to skip town.

Ruzek brought in Samantha to inform on her father, and then he worked to get her to a safe house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But before he could get them to safety, Ruzek was shot by the son. Intelligence found him later and had him rushed to the hospital, where he had to have surgery to save his life.

Will Ruzek survive on Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D. fans want Ruzek back for Season 10, and there are some big hints about what will take place.

The first hint comes from a scene cut from the Chicago P.D. finale. In it, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is shown at his bedside in the hospital.

NBC released an image from that scene, and it convinced some fans that Ruzek was opening his eyes.

Recently, co-star LaRoyce Hawkins talked about what he wants to see on the show. He plays Officer Kevin Atwater, and LaRoyce wants to officiate the wedding between Ruzek and Burgess on the show.

For a Bruzek wedding to happen, Ruzek has to survive that shooting. This makes it seem like the couple will get a shot at marriage a bit down the road.

Add into the equation that Patrick Flueger has not announced he is leaving the show, and Chicago P.D. fans may be safe to assume that Adam Ruzek will be just fine.

More One Chicago news

Several members of the Chicago P.D. cast have been taking extensive vacations during the hiatus.

Two co-stars hung out in Rome recently, and another actress went swimming in the Dead Sea.

A new season of Chicago P.D. was ordered at NBC, with new episodes advertised for the fall.

Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait a while due to the Writers Strike. Production was halted on nearly every scripted drama, so no work on future episodes is getting done.

Chicago P.D. fans can stream older episodes using Peacock during the ongoing hiatus. The streaming service also has content from Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.