Chicago P.D. stars hang out together in Rome

Chicago P.D. is on hiatus, allowing the cast and crew to enjoy some vacations.

Earlier this spring, Marina Squerciati from Chicago P.D. and Torrey DeVitto from Chicago Med vacationed together.

Marina plays Officer Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast, while Torrey used to play Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast.

The duo went to Israel together and even went swimming in the Dead Sea.

And recently, Chicago P.D. star Patrick Flueger has been traveling through Europe with his girlfriend. He plays Officer Adam Ruzek on the show.

While Patrick and his girlfriend spent time in Rome, they met up with another Chicago P.D. cast member.

Ruzek and Upton in Rome

“You guys! I found a Paddy and a Reem in Rome,” wrote Tracy Spiridakos in an Instagram post.

Tracy plays Detective Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. She was all smiles in some fun new photos.

In her message, Tracy refers to model Reem Amara. Reem is the girlfriend of Patrick Flueger.

“Two fantastic weeks there…..and yet the two best nights? We’re spent with Tracil & Mama!!!!” Patrick commented on the post.

The post below underscores how much fun the trio had together.

The fun images from Rome may have made Marina Squerciati a bit envious.

“Jealous. HAPPY FOR YOU ALL. And jealous,” Marina commented.

“I miss you so much already,” Reem wrote to Tracy.

There was also a response from the One Chicago Instagram account.

Tracy’s post leads to fun comments from followers. Pic credit: @Spiridakos/Instagram

Chicago P.D. news and notes

It’s good to see many Chicago P.D. stars having fun on Instagram because it may be a while until they return to television.

NBC is likely closer to postponing Chicago P.D. Season 11. That could be the fate for all three One Chicago shows.

The ongoing Writers Strike and the pending SAG strike could impact all major networks. Writers have already been sidelined, and actors and actresses may picket soon as well.

The NCIS cast is ready to strike already, and that is just one of the television dramas that will get impacted this fall.

During the downtime, One Chicago fans can stream past episodes of the shows.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. content is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. fans might want to rewatch the season finale, which ended with a big cliffhanger. It was also revealed that a Ruzek scene was cut from the final episode.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.