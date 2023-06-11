NCIS cast is ready to go on strike

NCIS cast members are ready to go on strike.

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike, many people from NCIS were seen on the picket lines.

The WGA consists of the writers for most scripted television shows, meaning many NCIS writers are also WGA members.

The WGA went on strike for better pay and benefits, leading to many actors and actresses showing their support.

Now the Screen Actors Guild has also voted to go on strike, giving the networks something else to worry about.

The stars of NCIS are members of SAG, and this group is also looking for better compensation and benefits.

NCIS cast members are already prepared to go on strike

Recent social media posts have shown members of the NCIS cast on the WGA picket lines.

Those images have also featured people from NCIS representing SAG during the ongoing Writers Strike.

Actress Katrina Law shared the video below. She plays Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast.

The video shows NCIS cast members expressing solidarity with the writers.

Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Diona Reasonover (she plays Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines) are also in the video holding signs.

And in another post shared by Katrina, she is shown on the picket lines holding a sign that states SAG is supporting the WGA.

In a series of images, Katrina provides East Coast support to the Writers Strike.

Another organization that is of importance in this situation is AFTRA.

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is another union working closely with SAG.

And the SAG-AFTRA members voted to go on strike if negotiations on a new contract stall out.

So SAG is not officially on strike yet, but the members have committed to doing that if the contract negotiations break down.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Filming has begun on NCIS: Sydney in Australia. The new NCIS show has been approved to debut overseas.

Having a new show is good news because NCIS Season 21 is close to getting postponed at CBS.

Likewise, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 is also close to getting postponed. The spin-off was picked up for new episodes, and LL Cool J has joined the cast.

4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ incredible episodes of #NCIS later and we're still hooked on this cast! 🥰



Congratulations to the whole @NCIS_CBS family! Help us celebrate by sharing your favorite thing about the show in the comments. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZXc3cucx3A — CBS (@CBS) February 27, 2023

To watch older seasons of NCIS, fans can stream them on Paramount+.

Watching older seasons is a way to pass the time as the summer hiatus continues. It’s also a good source of entertainment if the strikes drag on.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.