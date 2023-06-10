NCIS: Sydney has begun filming

A new NCIS show has started filming its first season in Australia.

NCIS: Sydney is an Australian take on the most-watched drama on broadcast television in the States.

Using local cast and crew members, filming for the series will all take place in Australia.

Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia will carry the show when it debuts.

And this endeavor by CBS Studios could show whether or not properties in the United States will work overseas.

If NCIS: Sydney becomes a hit, it could open doors for NCIS shows in more countries.

Filming begins on Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney

A segment on 9 News Australia showed the crew filming scenes in the Sydney Harbour.

According to the broadcast, the Australian military was conducting a training exercise, and the show will use some of that footage during an upcoming episode.

The cast and crew were also in North Bondi to film for the inaugural season.

For now, NCIS: Sydney is being filmed for an Australian audience.

But once the episodes have aired in Australia, they will become available on Paramount+ in the United States.

It means that NCIS fans will get to check out this new show later on.

And if the ongoing Writers Strike takes a long time, NCIS: Sydney might be the next scripted drama that fans in the U.S. get to watch.

A picture of two NCIS: Sydney cast members was also leaked online. It is featured below.

More information is expected to come out as the show gets farther into filming.

Our FIRST LOOK at NCIS: Sydney that has started filming recently! The spin-off is set to air on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia hopefully later this year, but no confirmation details have been announced!👀#NCISSydney pic.twitter.com/i4L4J34jNH — NCISverse Updates (@NCISVERSEUPDATE) May 4, 2023

More news from the NCIS Universe

Even though NCIS: Los Angeles has ended, past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

The streaming service also allows fans to watch episodes from the seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans.

It appears like NCIS Season 21 could be postponed by CBS. Production on the new season has halted, and the writers went on strike.

Likewise, Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i may be delayed due to the work stoppages.

CBS has ordered the new seasons, but until new agreements are in place with the Writers Guild of America, nearly every scripted show on television has been paused.

It was also recently revealed that NCIS is still the most-watched show on broadcast television. Despite moving to Monday nights, the hit drama still has millions of viewers.

Several NCIS duos were featured online by CBS to celebrate Best Friends Day. It includes an intriguing partnership formed during one of the great crossover episodes.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.