NCIS duos featured on Best Friends Day

Several NCIS duos were featured in fun social media posts to celebrate Best Friends Day.

CBS did this to get fans talking about some of the hit shows on the network.

It was a fun way for fans to pass the time during the long summer hiatus.

Unfortunately, the NCIS shows may get postponed, extending that hiatus.

But back to Best Friends Day – a fun day on the calendar used to celebrate friendships.

Within the world of NCIS, there are a lot of duos that could fall under that category.

Unfortunately, with the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) didn’t make the list.

NCIS duos celebrated on Best Friends Day

In the post below, two NCIS duos were featured.

The first duo is Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer).

In addition to a photo of the two on the show, a social media post was shared where Sean and Brian celebrated the show completing its 20th season.

“Wow. The season finale this year means 20 YEARS spent with the awesome @therealseanhmurray on the sets of #NCIS. It’s pretty rare air we’re in, and I’m so proud to be here. Love ya brother!” Brian wrote on his Instagram page.

“Rare air indeed… love you too, brother ❤️ proud as all hell to have been, and continue to be, a part of this with you and the rest of our ncis fam,” Sean responded.

In the post shared above, a duo from Fire Country is featured in the second photo.

And then the third photo celebrates TNT from the NCIS Universe.

TNT is the nickname for Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). The nickname came about during a fun crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

A new nickname could be in the works for the Hawai’i spin-off after LL Cool J joined the show.

CBS also did a Twitter post for Best Friends Day that features duos from FBI, The Neighborhood, Fire Country, and Ghosts.

Can't end #BestFriendsDay without mentioning a few of our best dynamic duos! 🤝❤️



Who are your favorite CBS BFFs? pic.twitter.com/c0n6ex4cPp — CBS (@CBS) June 8, 2023

More news from NCIS

Some big news came out about the latest television season.

NCIS is again the most-watched show on broadcast television, keeping the title even after a move to Monday nights.

In some sad news, NCIS guest star John Beasley has died.

And while the ongoing hiatus continues, fans of the hit CBS shows can stream them using Paramount+. That includes episodes from the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.