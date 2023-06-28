Chicago P.D. wedding? Couple already has a prospective officient

A Chicago P.D. wedding could be on the horizon based on what happened in Season 10.

The relationship between Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) took a big step forward.

Burgess and Ruzek took a while to get on the same page about how their relationship could work.

The former couple was still linked after adopting their daughter but lived in different places.

After working through their issues, Ruzek and Burgess entered the season finale on much better terms with each other. They were living together and enjoying time with Makayla.

But in the season finale, Ruzek got shot while finishing up an undercover case.

Rather than give fans a resolution to that storyline, Chicago P.D. cut out a scene from the finale.

Who wants to officiate a Ruzek and Burgess wedding?

“This is something a lot of people don’t know about me … I’m certified to marry people,” LaRoyce Hawkins said in a new interview.

LaRoyce plays Officer Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. cast and frequently interacts with Ruzek and Burgess.

“I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them]. That’s what we wanna see,” LaRoyce added.

“You gotta imagine Atwater’s probably tired of hearing both of them talk about each other,” LaRoyce joked.

Reading between the lines here, it seems LaRoyce already knows or simply believes that Ruzek will recover from being shot.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight during Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

More news from Chicago P.D.

A new season of Chicago P.D. has been ordered for the fall.

The bad news is that NBC might have to postpone new episodes due to an ongoing Writers Strike.

And since the Screen Actors Guild has also voted in support of a strike, the members of the Chicago P.D. cast may be on the picket lines soon.

During the current hiatus, members of the Chicago P.D. cast have been taking fun vacations. Two of them even hung out in Rome together.

The fans have been busy as well. Recently the fans got a Chicago P.D. couple to trend on Twitter, making the show a hot topic again.

Past episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the Season 10 finale, which left on a cliffhanger when it comes to the fate of Adam Ruzek.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.