Chicago P.D. cast members are great friends off the set

The Chicago P.D. cast has a lot of close friends on it.

Even after spending hours and hours together on the set of Chicago P.D., many cast members enjoy spending time together when the filming has ended.

It is rare to find a group that gets along so well on and off the set, but the people at Chicago P.D. make it look easy.

That’s not to say that there have never been problems, as there was a lot of controversy about how Jason Beghe (Hank Voight) treated Sophia Bush (Erin Lindsay).

Following the end of Season 10, the cast and crew returned to their personal lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But many meet-ups between Chicago P.D. cast members have happened as vacations get underway.

Chicago P.D. cast friendships

Patrick Flueger (Adam Ruzek) and Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) recently hung out together in Rome.

Some fun photos of Patrick and Tracy were shared online, and they included Patrick’s girlfriend.

Tracy and Marina Squerciaiti (Kim Burgess) had fun together at a spa this past spring.

Photos from their day out are featured in the post below.

Marina also recently returned from a vacation with Torrey DeVitto from Chicago Med.

Torrey has appeared on Chicago P.D. several times as Dr. Natalie Manning, but her character left the job she had at Med.

The One Chicago friends swam in the Dead Sea while on vacation in Isreal.

More fun with the Chicago P.D. cast

Below are more social media posts shared by Chicago P.D. cast members hanging out together.

This next post features Tracy and Marina taking a birthday trip to Cabo.

And a lady’s night out with Amy Morton (Trudy Platt) is shared below.

Some fun involving Marina and Benjamin Levy Aguilar happened when cast members went out.

And some silliness on the set ahead of a big episode.

More Chicago P.D. news

The new episodes of Chicago P.D. will likely get postponed by NBC due to the ongoing Writers Strike.

A new season has been ordered, but production has been halted until the strike is resolved.

The lack of news episodes hasn’t slowed down the fans. Recently the fans got a Chicago P.D. couple trending on social media.

To view episodes during the long summer hiatus, Chicago P.D. is available for streaming on Peacock.

Peacock also features past episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.