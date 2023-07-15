Former Chicago P.D. star appears on Celebrity Family Feud

Sophia Bush Hughes stopped by to open the new season of Celebrity Family Feud.

The former Chicago P.D. star brought her usual charm to the primetime game show.

Sophia used to star as Detective Erin Lindsay on the hit NBC drama.

Before her time on the One Chicago shows, Sophia starred as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill.

Sophia returned to television to star in a new medical drama called Good Sam, but it wasn’t picked up for a second season.

As for the seasons where she was featured on Chicago P.D., those episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Sophia also got married to Grant Hughes last summer.

Sophia Bush Hughes plays Celebrity Family Feud

The July 9 episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured Sophia Bush Hughes and her team.

Sophia was joined by Nia Batts, Colleen Ryan, Amy Fahey, and Wes Felix. Their team was playing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

And their opponents were members of Team Gayle King. Gayle was joined by Will Bumpus, Kirby Bumpus, Virgil Miller, and Mekenzye Schwab. Her team was playing for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO).

This was the premiere of Celebrity Family Feud Season 9, and Sophia was part of the second match.

The opening match featured the ladies from Yellowjackets taking on the actresses who play the younger versions of their characters.

Even though the episode debuted on July 9, it is available for streaming On-Demand and on Hulu.

Without giving away too many spoilers about her episode, fans of Sophia Bush Hughes should watch it.

A new episode of Celebrity Family Feud debuts on July 16.

News from the world of One Chicago

New episodes of Chicago P.D. might not debut until 2024.

That bad news stems from the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

Actors and actresses from the One Chicago shows are already on the picket lines as they seek a new contract.

The strikes will lead to a lack of scripted dramas and comedies on the fall television schedule.

It’s possible that Wednesday nights could still feature repeat episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

During the downtime, those shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

When Chicago P.D. returns with Season 11, the show has to address a big cliffhanger.

Officer Adam Ruzek was clinging to life after getting shot in the season finale.

Some possible spoilers about Ruzek’s fate came out, but fans must tune in to find out what happens next.

Chicago P.D. is streaming on Peacock, and Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday at 9/8c on ABC.