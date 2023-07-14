Stars of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med go on strike

The One Chicago stars are now on strike.

Cast members from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are joining the SAG-AFTRA picket lines.

SAG is the acronym for the Screen Actors Guild, a union that includes the stars of the One Chicago shows.

The organization voted to strike and has officially taken to the picket lines.

A new deal with the production companies is at stake, with the actors and actresses looking for better pay and benefits. SAG members also want an open dialogue about artificial intelligence and how it will impact them within the industry.

After failing to reach a deal during the latest round of negotiations, SAG went on strike. They now join the writers, who have been on strike since May.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med stars are already posting about the strike

Social media is filling up with posts from actors and actresses sharing their thoughts on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

That includes people from the One Chicago shows, many of whom have already been seen on the picket lines with writers from the NBC programs.

Daniel Kyri (firefighter Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire) has been sharing a steady stream of posts about the strike on his Instagram Stories. That includes a video clip of the speech that Fran Drescher gave.

Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med) has also posted several images to her Instagram Stories. She shared the announcement from SAG and also a quote from Fran Drescher.

The announcement from SAG is shared below.

As for why they mentioned Fran in their posts, she is the president of SAG-AFTRA. She gave an impassioned speech when the news broke about the strike.

Part of Fran’s speech is shared below.

How does the strike impact new seasons of the One Chicago shows?

The ongoing strikes will impact the three One Chicago shows.

The bad news for fans is that it will likely be months before work is continued on new episodes.

Work has been halted on the Wednesday night programs and won’t continue until the strikes have been resolved.

NBC isn’t the only network facing a lack of shows for the fall, as the primetime CBS shows are also at risk.

The network may decide to re-air older episodes of the One Chicago shows, but NBC may go with game shows or reality programming on Wednesdays.

The outlooks on Chicago Med Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 12, and Chicago P.D. are very murky. It’s possible the shows don’t return with new content until 2024.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.