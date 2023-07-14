Bad news for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans revealed

NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 could get pushed back even further.

For the first time since 1960, the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild are on strike simultaneously.

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike, putting actors and actresses on the picket lines.

The guild is looking for better pay and benefits. They also want policies in place to deal with artificial intelligence.

The AI component of the negotiations revolves around actors and actresses not wanting their likenesses used without their permission.

Writers have already been on strike, but the latest development in those negotiations has been negative.

The bad news in the WGA negotiations

A new report from Deadline quoted several sources who feel the Writers Strike will last well into the fall.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio executive told Deadline.

What does this mean? It means that the current sentiment is that producers aren’t even close to sitting down with the writers to negotiate a new contract.

Deadline even quoted a source who stated that talks may not re-open until the end of October.

On the surface, this means NCIS writers wouldn’t be back at work for months. In a best-case scenario, October talks would lead to a new contract, and work could resume.

But in a worst-case scenario, the fall talks could bog down, and work on new episodes of NCIS could be postponed even longer.

What is the current outlook for work on NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3?

Production has halted on new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. The casts and the writers are now on strike, leaving almost nobody to work on fresh content.

In the short term, this will mean that no new content from the world of NCIS is ready to air during the fall television season.

And if the strikes drag on, the shows might not have new episodes until 2024. If terms on a new contract are met in the fall, it would at least allow some winter work on the shows.

News from NCIS

