Big Brother releases clips for 25th-anniversary special

Big Brother is ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

To help ring in the new season, a television special has been created with people from the past.

Entertainment Tonight has begun advertising the big event, scheduled to air on Wednesday, July 26.

The Big Brother special is one week before the season premiere of Big Brother 25 (August 2).

A trailer for the special is shared below. Video clips are used to tease the return of players from the past.

Many Big Brother alums took part in filming segments for the event.

A Big Brother special event on CBS

It’s time to look back at the best seasons and houseguests.

This advertisement provides a glimpse at which famous houseguests will be featured and what they have to say about the show that made them famous.

Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly, Jordan Lloyd, Cody Calafiore, and Derrick Levasseur are all featured.

And host Julie Chen Moonves is along for the ride.

This ET special is a great way to bridge the gap between new seasons and reminisce about what came before the BB25 cast.

We're celebrating 25 years of shocking twists, showmances and diary room confessions that are written in @CBSBigBrother history! Grab the slop and join @JCMoonves and some of your favorite housemates for ET's 'Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration' Special! 🎉 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/jbKHZeGlKH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 13, 2023

Who will be interviewed during the Big Brother special?

Big Brother also released a collage showcasing the players interviewed for this special event.

Recent players featured include BB24 winner Taylor Hale and five members of the Cookout alliance.

Big Brother legends Janelle Pierzina and Kaysa Ridha also dropped by to get interviewed.

Big Brother 25 is also coming soon

The Big Brother 25 season finally begins on Wednesday, August 2.

Fans have been upset that the latest season of Big Brother got delayed, but the tradeoff is that CBS has extended the season into the fall months.

The producers have also added episodes to the BB25 season, so fans will see what trouble the cast can cause as winter approaches.

The revelation of the BB25 cast is scheduled for after the special, so fans will have something else to look forward to this summer.

Big Brother alums have been keeping busy between seasons, and some have revealed big news recently.

BB19 alum Jessica Nickson is having another baby. She is married to Cody Nickson from that same season, and they have a big family now.

Corey Brooks from BB18 and Jackson Michie from BB21 also had big celebrations.

After winning BB21, Jackson recently got married. Shortly after his big day, Corey also got married.

Will a new showmance emerge from the BB25 cast? Tune in to find out!

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.