Why was Big Brother delayed? Explaining the BB25 postponement

Some Big Brother fans were shocked to learn that the show was delayed.

Rather than new episodes debuting this week, a countdown has begun until the August 2 premiere.

There are plenty of rumors about what is happening, which is nothing new in the world of Big Brother.

A Writers Guild of America strike is at the core of everything.

The writers for nearly every scripted show on television are members of the WGA.

And without writers, new episodes of the hit shows at CBS can’t be finished.

Having the writers on strike doesn’t directly impact the production of Big Brother but has indirectly affected when it will debut.

Why was Big Brother delayed until late summer?

CBS is in desperate need of programming this fall. If new episodes of NCIS, Fire Country, Blue Bloods, and all of its other hit dramas aren’t ready, it leaves holes in primetime.

Big Brother getting pushed back by about a month means more episodes of the show will air during the fall months.

CBS has three hours of Big Brother content set to air every week this fall. Slots vacated by the hit dramas and comedies will be filled with reality TV.

The good news for Big Brother fans is that the BB25 season has also been extended. This upcoming season will be longer than recent ones, giving fans more content.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie just got married.

The former houseguest recently got engaged, and the couple decided to tie the knot.

Jackson won the 2019 season when the jury picked him over Holly Allen.

Speaking of wedding news from that season, Tommy Bracco recently got engaged.

But wait, there’s more.

America’s Favorite Houseguest from that season is also getting married.

Third-place finisher Nicole Anthony just picked out her wedding dress.

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore feels there are returning houseguests this summer, possibly adding to a twist.

When the producers last spoke about the show, they indicated it would be a group of all-new houseguests. Has anything changed in that regard? Stay tuned to find out.

The BB25 cast is getting close to its kidnapping date, which will be followed by CBS finally releasing their bios.

Older seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix.

The Big Brother live feeds should return this summer, but rumors about the feeds going away worry fans.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.