Big Brother 25 live feeds: Everything you need to know so far

The Big Brother 25 live feeds have become a hot topic on social media.

Some fans are worried that the feeds will go away after rumors sprouted up online.

The fear comes partly from when Big Brother Canada took away their live feeds to offer daily recaps.

It meant that fans could not keep up with everything happening in the house. It forced fans to rely on producers to give them the information.

For Big Brother USA, the feeds provide more depth to the presentation of each season. Many conversations, some big moments, and interactions from the feeds don’t even make it to the episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Some classic Big Brother moments have also happened in the late-night hours, leading to fans being glued to the feeds.

Are the Big Brother 25 feeds coming back this summer?

When the show was officially announced for this summer, the producers also stated that the Big Brother live feeds were returning.

From the official channels for the show, everything is still in place for the feeds to be up and running on Paramount+ this summer.

The feeds should be turned on following the season premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

Sometimes, the producers keep the feeds turned off if the season starts with a two-part episode. If that is the case this summer, the feeds will turn on after the West Coast presentation of the August 3 episode.

By a vote of 9 to 0… https://t.co/C36n2YOEOH — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 28, 2023

Addressing the rumors about the Big Brother live feeds

Several rumors about BB25 have been posted online about the live feeds going away. None of that information has been confirmed, but it got fans worried about what might happen next.

The producers have not provided any new information about the subject, even with the rumors floating around. It appears to be business as usual for the decision-makers.

Getting rid of the live feeds could reduce the number of Paramount+ subscribers, so it doesn’t make financial sense for Big Brother 25 to close down the feeds.

And as the network tries to get more people interested in watching Big Brother during the fall, it could be important to keep the fans content.

More Big Brother 25 news

A new commercial for Big Brother 25 was released, creating some new buzz for the Summer 2023 season.

Episodes are slated to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, beginning with a start date of August 2.

The BB25 cast is also about to get kidnapped, allowing the producers to create the houseguest bios.

And for fans looking to get subscribed early, here is a link to the live feeds.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.