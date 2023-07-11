Jessica Nickson from Big Brother is having another baby

Jessica Nickson is expecting another baby.

The Big Brother alum announced the news to her followers this evening.

Just last summer, Jessica gave birth to her third child with Cody Nickson.

Jessica and Cody met as members of the BB19 cast.

When they played in 2017, Jessica went home right before the jury started forming. Cody made it to the jury phase, where he voted for Josh Martinez to win.

Jessica and Cody also went on a season of The Amazing Race and won the $1 million prize.

A fourth child for Jessica and Cody Nickson

Atlas Ruby, Carter York, and Maverick are the three kids the couple has together. Cody also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

“New addition coming January 2024 🤍,” Jessica wrote on Instagram.

“We’re probably just as surprised as you are! Can’t wait to hold you, little one,” she finished the post.

The post also has a video of Jessica showing a surprised Cody her positive pregnancy test.

It is followed by footage from a hospital visit where Jessica confirmed she is pregnant.

Big Brother alums celebrate Jessica’s pregnancy

Many Big Brother alums have already offered words of support for the happy couple.

“Congrats,” said fellow BB19 alum Josh Martinez.

“I’m so excited for y’all!!” wrote Kat Dunn from BB21.

“Girl you are super woman!!! Congrats to you both!” posted Rachel Swindler from BB20.

Below are even more notes of support from Big Brother alums, with all of them sharing their love for the new baby.

Many Big Brother alums leave Jessica and Cody messages of support. Pic credit: @TheJessicaNickson/Instagram

In great news from other former houseguests, Jackson Michie from BB21 just got married.

To re-watch the Big Brother 19 season that featured Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, it is available for streaming on Paramount+.

