Corey Brooks from Big Brother got married

Corey Brooks just got married to Sami Swanson.

The couple exchanged vows over the weekend and began a new stage in their relationship.

Corey and Sami were together for about two years before he proposed last May.

The couple loves doing social media videos together, and they have a lot of fun together.

Videos from their honeymoon should also be very entertaining for their social media followers.

For the big day (July 8), PEOPLE Magazine was there to do a story on them.

Big Brother fans met Corey when he was part of the BB18 cast.

His season featured Paul Abrahamian, Paulie Calafiore, James Huling, and Nicole Franzel.

“I’m the happiest, and luckiest husband in the whole wide world,” Corey wrote in a new Instagram post.

“Grateful to have a WIFE who brings out the best in me, and so many others, every single day. I will love you (and that juicy booty) till the end of time,” Corey posted for his new wife.

After stating that he is “on cloud nine,” Corey wrote that more posts will follow where he shares everything else he has to say.

Sami Brooks shares a wedding post of her own

On her own Instagram page, Sami added Brooks to her name and wrote a loving post about the event.

“I’m speechless. This weekend was greater than I could have ever imagined! My heart is overflowing with love and happiness,” Sami began her caption.

“To my HUSBAND @coreybrooks You are the love of my life, my best friend, and everything else in between. I am honored to be your WIFE and feel like the luckiest woman in the world!!” Sami wrote to her new husband.

She also attached several pictures that PEOPLE Magazine captured during their big day.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Corey isn’t the only person from Big Brother to get married recently.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie also got married this past week.

And fellow BB21 alum Nicole Anthony picked out her wedding dress for her upcoming day.

There is also some baby news that has just been revealed.

Big Brother 19 alum Jessica Nickson is pregnant again.

Jessica Graf married Cody Nickson after their time in the Big Brother house. They also won a season of The Amazing Race as a duo.

Cody and Jessica already have three kids, and Cody also has one from a previous relationship.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.