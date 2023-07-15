New Big Brother 25 details and dates revealed

Big Brother 25 is getting very close.

Some new details about the season were released, providing fans with something to look forward to this summer.

A week before the season premiere, CBS will air an anniversary special to celebrate Big Brother.

This is the 25th season of the hit reality competition show, and people from the past were brought back for interviews.

Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather, and Rachel Reilly are a few of the names attached to the special.

Each of those former houseguests won a season, and now they are back to talk about how the show has changed their lives.

A live move-in for Big Brother 25 cast

The producers announced that the BB25 cast does have a live move-in.

The live move-in will happen during the season premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

Having the houseguests move in while the cameras are rolling ensures that viewers see the honest reactions on Day 1.

And since it has been advertised as an all-new cast, this will allow fans to get to know the new players.

As for when the names of the new players will get revealed, here is the possible BB25 cast list release date.

Calling all houseguests, it’s time to celebrate @CBSBigBrother! 🎉



Join us for Big Brother’s 25th Anniversary Celebration: An @etnow Special, airing July 26th on CBS. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZWKE02WT — CBS (@CBS) July 13, 2023

A Big Brother 25 house tour and a twist have been teased

At the end of the Entertainment Tonight special on Wednesday, July 26, the producers will reveal more details about the new Big Brother season.

Viewers will get an exclusive sneak peek of the BB25 house, revealing this summer’s theme.

It has also been revealed that fans can spot clues about this summer’s big twist during that house tour. The twist has been kept under wraps, but fans are anxious to learn what will happen with the new cast.

The possible bad news about the Big Brother live feeds

CBS announced that the Big Brother live feeds return this summer.

The bad news about the feeds pertains to the live move-in episodes.

Following a live move-in for East Coast viewers, the feeds typically get turned on after the West Coast has seen the episode. That is a three-hour delay where a lot can happen inside the house.

The feeds may remain turned off until everyone has seen the first episode, thus taking away some valuable time from subscribers. But maybe the producers won’t do that this year after the numerous complaints during previous seasons.

It has also been rumored that Big Brother: After Dark returns this summer, so that is something to watch.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.