Jackson Michie shared wedding photos from his big day

Jackson Michie from Big Brother 21 recently got married.

The former Big Brother winner found his soulmate, and they are building lives together.

Jackson won the Summer 2019 season of Big Brother.

The jury voted 6-3 for Jackson to win over Holly Allen.

Notable players from that season included America’s Favorite Houseguest Nicole Anthony, petroleum engineer Cliff Hogg, broadway actor Tommy Bracco, and marketing exec Kathryn Dunn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole and David Alexander would appear in Big Brother 22 the following summer.

Jackson Michie shares his wedding photos

The wedding between Jackson and Caitlin Goodrich took place on July 7.

Following the ceremony, Jackson shared some beautiful photos on social media.

The first photo below features Jackson and Caitlin exchanging their first kiss as a married couple.

Several additional photos show the happy couple posing together, walking down the aisle, and dancing during their ceremony.

Several Big Brother alums left the happy couple messages of support.

“Congratulations! Seriously, so happy for you,” wrote Christie Murphy from BB21.

“Congrats Jackson! Wishing you both happiness and love 🙏🏼,” Rachel Swindler from BB20 posted.

“Congratulations and best wishes to you both!!!🤠,” wrote Cliff Hogg from BB21.

Below are the messages from those Big Brother players and additional Instagram followers.

Messages of support for Jackson and Caitlin’s wedding. Pic credit: @Jackson_Michie/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

While everyone waits to see some great honeymoon photos from Jackson and Caitlin, a new season of Big Brother is approaching.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2, with an all-new group of houseguests playing the game.

CBS recently revealed that the BB25 television schedule has shifted, with episodes moving around on the fall TV lineup.

A new Big Brother television special is also scheduled for this summer. The special celebrates the reality competition show reaching 25 seasons and features interviews with former houseguests.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are part of the special that will air on CBS. Jeff and Jordan met on the BB11 cast – shortly before Jordan was named the Summer 2009 winner.

Now the married couple has a podcast. On it, Jeff and Jordan revealed how they got on Big Brother and what their lives are like following their time on reality TV.

To watch Jackson Michie win Big Brother 21, episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Older seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Paramount+ is also where the BB25 live feeds can be watched this summer and fall.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.