Raven Walton from Big Brother 19 got engaged to best friend

The Big Brother 19 cast included Raven Walton. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 19 alum Raven Walton has gotten engaged.

Raven revealed to the world that she is now engaged to her “best friend,” and she flashed a very large ring.

It was as part of the Summer 2017 season that Big Brother fans got to know Raven.

During the season that Josh Martinez ended up winning over Paul Abrahamian on finale night, Raven finished in sixth place.

That was also the season that included Christmas Abbott, Cody Nickson, and Jessica Graf.

After their time in the Big Brother house, Cody and Jessica got married. They also won The Amazing Race and have three kids.

Christmas returned to play as part of the BB22 cast, where she met Memphis Garrett. Now, Christmas and Memphis are married.

Raven Walton announces her engagement

“I said YES! And now I can’t wait to say I DO ❤️,” Raven started the caption of her Instagram post that included photos and a video clip of her big day.

“I was completely surprise! Excuse the crying in second video! Haha,” Raven finished her note to Patrick Thomas.

Following her announcement of the engagement, Raven returned to show off her nice ring and leave another love note to her fiancee

“I can’t wait to marry my best friend. @realpatrickthomas,” Raven began her new post.

“You mean the absolute world to me, words cannot express how much I love you! I’m still floating from yesterday! I can’t wait to see what life holds for us!” Raven went on to say.

More news from Big Brother

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, former winner Dan Gheesling shared his list of favorite Christmas movies, creating a bit of a debate in the process.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also teased a theme for Big Brother 25, possibly giving some inside information about what fans can expect to see next summer.

There are also some BB25 cast rumors about someone returning to the show, with the possibility that we could see more than one houseguest getting another shot at that big cash prize.

We still have a while until the Summer 2023 season finally gets started, but it’s never too early to start thinking about what the producers might have in store.

Until then, it gives us all a lot of time to go back and watch some of the classic seasons, including those now on Netflix and Hulu.

Big Brother 19 is available for streaming on Paramount+.