Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling shares his favorite Christmas movies in a tier format

Dan Gheesling won BB10 and also appeared on BB14. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling shared a tiered list of his favorite Christmas movies, which could probably lead to a lot of discussions among fans.

Dan remains one of the fan-favorites when it comes to former houseguests, having won the show as a member of the BB10 cast and then finishing as the runner-up on BB14.

He is a very active Twitter user, often posting about his gaming stream and frequently referencing his time in the Big Brother house.

Now, Dan is weighing in on what films he feels people need to watch each Christmas season, but there is also a long list of films he hasn’t seen yet. On that list of unwatched movies lare Miracle on 34th Street and How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey.

At the top of Dan’s list of the best Christmas movies is A Christmas Story, and a questionable choice in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

A John Candy and Steve Martin film, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is a really funny comedy. The problem is that it is a Thanksgiving film, and it has nothing to do with Christmas.

Dan Gheesling’s favorite Christmas movies

Below is the tiered list of films that Dan Gheesling says people should enjoy each Christmas season. It includes notable choices like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and Elf. It also opens the door for a lot of fun debate.

The Ultimate Christmas Movie Tier List to save you time this Christmas Season 🎅



How accurate is it on a scale of 99 to 100%? pic.twitter.com/QPEL5Xf1Ub — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) December 22, 2022

