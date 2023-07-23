NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J featured on Superfan premiere

Superfan is a new series seeking to crown the biggest fan of six music superstars.

The one-hour show on CBS lasts six weeks in primetime and features some notable celebrities.

LL Cool J is the featured celebrity on the series premiere of Superfan.

The former NCIS: Los Angeles star has been a mainstay in the music business for years.

In the weeks that follow the series premiere, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull, and Kelsea Ballerini will also be featured.

Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight will serve as the co-hosts.

Below is a teaser trailer that CBS released for the Superfan series premiere.

Viewers meet former football player Nate Burleson and Canadian television personality Keltie Knight as they open the show.

Keltie and Nate also break down the show a bit before announcing that LL Cool J is about to join them on the stage.

On the first night, five of LL Cool J’s biggest fans will compete for the title and a spectacular prize if they get chosen.

The first episode for Superfan debuts on Wednesday, August 9, at 9/8c. The prior hour will feature Big Brother 25 each week, which should serve as a good lead-in.

After the episodes of Superfan debut, they will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

“Superfan showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition,” Nate Burleson stated.

“As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize. You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you’ll walk away a superfan yourself,” Nate elaborated.

Reality TV shows take over CBS

Reality competition shows are taking over again due to the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

The writers and cast members from most scripted shows are now on the picket lines looking for better contracts.

This has left holes in the primetime schedules at major networks, and those holes will get filled by many returning reality shows.

CBS is bringing back Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge: USA. And new shows like Superfan will help bridge any additional primetime gaps.

A special celebrating 25 seasons of Big Brother debuts soon, and details on the Survivor 46 cast were also revealed.

As a reminder, the LL Cool J episode of Superfan airs on August 9.

Superfan airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.