More Survivor 46 cast members revealed

Two more members of the Survivor 46 cast have been revealed.

This is in addition to the previous ten names that came out.

It was recently revealed that Survivor 46 has finished filming, leading to early rumors about the season.

Fiji was the backdrop for the new castaways who played a 26-day season.

Gone are the longer seasons because Jeff says 39-day seasons are too long.

Even though some fans may disagree with that policy, the show must continue.

Survivor 46 cast: Some new names

An updated report from Inside Survivor presented the new and intriguing bios shared below. CBS won’t confirm these names until the winter, which is why there are referred to as “rumored castaways” for now.

First up, two new names have been leaked from the new cast. Those names are followed by the ten castaways who were already revealed.

The new southern players are a musician and a realtor.

Ben Katzman: A 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL.

Quintavius Burdette: A 29-year-old realtor from Senatobia, MS.

Bhanu Gopal: A 42-year-old IT professional from Boston, MA.

Charlie Davis: A 25-year-old law student from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA.

David Jelinsky: A 21-year-old slot machine sales specialist from Las Vegas, NV.

Jem Hu Adams: A 31-year-old sales and management coach from San Francisco, CA.

Jessica Chong: A 37-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kenzie Veurink: A 28-year-old hairstylist from Charlotte, NC.

Liz Wilcox: A 35-year-old e-mail marketing specialist from Orlando, FL.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez: A 47-year-old physical therapist from Dallas, TX.

Moriah Gaynor: A 28-year-old program coordinator from San Diego, CA.

Sodasia Thompson: A 27-year-old camp director from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

Breaking down the new seasons of Survivor

Survivor 44 crowned Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho as the winner last spring.

And Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS. Season 45 has been filmed, and CBS has 90-minute episodes debuting on Wednesday nights.

Survivor 46 will arrive in late winter or early spring, giving fans something extra to anticipate on the television schedule.

But that’s not all, as a call for Survivor 47 castaways has gone out. Applications are already open as well.

