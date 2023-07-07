Jeff Probst feels that filming 39-day seasons takes ‘too long’

Survivor host Jeff Probst is content with the show now filming 26-day installments.

Most seasons of Survivor have had the castaways competing on location for 39 days.

But in recent years, the shift has been made to film 26-day seasons.

The biggest reason for the change was to incorporate 14-day quarantine periods for the new contestants.

The castaways are flown to Fiji, where they quarantine for 14 days before the season starts.

Quarantining ensures that everyone is healthy and ready to film on Day 1.

Jeff Probst doesn’t want to go back to 39-day seasons

Many Survivor fans have asked about the show returning to 39 days and if the producers will return to that format.

Jeff has been very adamant that the 26-day seasons are here to stay.

He has also explained the thinking behind this decision on several occasions.

“For us to shoot two seasons of 39 days, back-to-back, along with our 14-day quarantine, would have meant nearly 100 days, and that was simply too long,” Jeff told Dalton Ross of Entertainment Weekly.

“The decision to change the game to 26 days came from the fact that we couldn’t leave our bubble,” Jeff explained about what led to the change in the first place.

This is something that Jeff also echoed during the first season of his new podcast. His podcast has been a great source of information about what happens behind the scenes.

A story that Jeff talked about on one episode was how his parachute didn’t open while filming a Survivor transition scene.

Below is a clip from a recent episode of On Fire with Jeff Probst.

More Survivor seasons are on the way to CBS

Even though they are 26-day seasons, two new installments of Survivor have been filmed for the 2023-2024 television season.

The Survivor 45 cast will star in the Fall 2023 season. That season premiere will air in September or October.

It was also revealed that Survivor 46 just finished filming, with that season slated to air in the spring.

The longevity of the reality competition show will continue, with producers already accepting applications for possible Survivor 47 players.

To watch seasons from the past, fans can use Paramount+ to stream classic content.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.