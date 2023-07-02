A Survivor and The Amazing Race episode of The Price Is Right is coming

A new special for The Price is Right will film this August.

For what is being called a “special episode,” the taping will includes fans of these famous reality competition shows.

Previously, there have been specials for The Price is Right that focused on Survivor and Big Brother alums playing on the show with fans.

In 2016, host Jeff Probst and nine Survivor alums participated in a primetime special for The Price is Right.

Natalie Anderson, Joe Anglim, Rupert Boneham, Jeremy Collins, Cirie Fields, Woo Hwang, Boston Rob Mariano, Kelley Wentworth, and Tina Wesson were the Survivor alums in attendance.

Below is a video featuring that 2016 episode of The Price is Right, which benefited Survivor and the game show. Millions of television viewers tuned in to see it.

A new Survivor and Amazing Race special

According to the advertisement, The Price is Right production team is looking for Survivor and The Amazing Race fans who want to be on the Drew Carey show.

Taping for that episode is set for August 21, and an e-mail address is provided for fans who would enjoy being contestants.

Big Brother isn’t mentioned this time, which is notable since Big Brother alums have also filmed these specials.

It is possible that Big Brother was left off because the show could be airing on CBS at the same time as this special.

Survivor alums featured on The Price is Right

The special episode from The Price is Right that featured Survivor alums is shared below. The special worked much like a regular episode of the game show. Instead of working alone, though, the fans were partnered with alums.

Duos competed to guess the retail value of a product before they got to go up on the stage and play for even bigger prizes.

The draw here was to bring back some of the most notable alums from Survivor and give them a primetime special doing something else. It all created some positive buzz for Survivor while also helping promote The Price is Right in primetime.

Survivor and The Amazing Race return with new episodes

Wednesday nights will be busy with new episodes for Survivor and The Amazing Race this fall.

CBS also announced that the reality competition shows get 90-minute episodes for these new seasons.

A cast list for Survivor 45 was released, showcasing the people who will appear in this new season.

As for the new season of Big Brother, CBS postponed its new season, meaning it will air many episodes in the fall instead of this summer.

Big Brother alum Cody Calafiore is convinced the BB25 cast will feature returners.

Survivor and The Amazing Race return in the fall of 2023 on CBS.