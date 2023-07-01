Survivor 46 cast has finished filming

That’s a wrap on Survivor 46.

The newest season of Survivor has now finished filming in Fiji, giving fans something else to look forward to.

This won’t even be the next season that debuts on CBS.

In the fall of 2023, the network will roll out episodes for Survivor 45.

And a leaked cast list from Survivor 45 revealed some interesting bios.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is anyone confused yet? Don’t be. The producers love filming seasons back to back to save money.

When will Survivor 46 be on television?

After Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023, Survivor 46 will debut in the spring of 2024.

This gives CBS a full year of content to air as it tries to survive the Writers Strike.

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) is on strike for better pay and benefits in a new contract.

Without writers, nearly every scripted television show has had to halt production.

At CBS, it means shows like NCIS are about to be postponed, with no new content in production for the fall.

Without the scripted show, primetime will feature many reality competition shows.

But back to the Survivor 46 cast, which reportedly finished filming their season in Fiji.

Since the filming has ended, Survivor fans can look forward to a cast list dropping very shortly.

Early Survivor 46 rumors suggest that it is another group of all-new players in Fiji.

Survivor 46 has wrapped filming pic.twitter.com/FpHwUZcm2X — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) June 24, 2023

More news from the world of Survivor

Some fun information from the Survivor 44 cast (last season) has come out.

After returning home from Fiji, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin decided to enter a relationship. They became good friends while filming the show, and it turned into a showmance.

Back in the real world, Frannie and Matt celebrated a big anniversary. It has many Survivor fans more enamored with them than before.

If the producers ever decide to have another season featuring duos, this couple should be near the top of the list for an invite.

Looking forward to the new season (Survivor 45), Bruce Perreault from the Survivor 44 cast got invited back for a second shot. Host Jeff Probst loved his energy and personality, leading to Bruce returning after being medically evacuated in his first season.

For fans who haven’t listed to Jeff Probst’s new podcast, he told an interesting story about filming a transition scene for a past season. While they were filming him jumping out of an airplane, Jeff said his parachute didn’t open during one of the skydiving attempts.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.