Survivor couple celebrates huge anniversary

Survivor 44 brought together Frannie Marin and Matt Blankinship.

The castaways struck up a quick friendship in Fiji, and it quickly led to a lot more.

Frannie and Matt became targets in the game by being in a showmance.

Matt got taken out first, finishing in 11th place. Frannie was eliminated a little later, finishing in eighth place.

As jury members, Matt and Frannie voted for Yam Yam Arocho to become the Survivor 44 winner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After returning to the real world, the duo became a couple and started dating under the radar.

When Survivor 44 finished airing on CBS, Matt and Frannie released many photos depicting them hanging out and going on dates.

Frannie and Matt celebrate a big relationship anniversary

The Survivor showmance of Frannie and Matt just celebrated one year of being together.

Jaim Lynn Ruiz from that season shared that the couple considers their first anniversary as a day they were in Ponderosa together.

Ponderosa is the place where eliminated castaways go after playing Survivor. They get checked out by a doctor, enjoy food prepared by a chef, and have a good night’s sleep in a fresh bed.

Since Survivor 44 was filmed last summer, they consider June 2022 their anniversary. And since many Survivor fans just met Frannie and Matt this spring, it’s amazing that they have already been together for so long.

If the Survivor producers put on another duos or couples season, they should invite Frannie and Matt back for another chance.

Below is an image shared to Instagram Stories that even references the hashtag for this Survivor couple.

A post to Instagram Stories by Jamie Lynn and Frannie. Pic credit: @hailthevail/Instagram

More Survivor news

A new season of Survivor debut this fall on CBS.

It also takes place in Fiji, and filming has been completed.

Recently a leaked cast list for the Survivor 45 players provided fans with bios detailing where they are from and what they do for a living.

In addition to 17 new people playing the game, someone has returned for a second chance at that $1 million prize.

The new episodes will be 90 minutes each this fall, giving Survivor fans more content during the ongoing Writers Strike.

On the same night that Survivor 45 airs, a new season of The Amazing Race will follow in primetime.

To watch Frannie Marin and Matt Blinkinship play the game, all episodes of Survivor 44 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.