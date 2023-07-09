Survivor 47 is looking for players

Survivor 47 is already in the works.

Producers are looking for new people ready for an adventure in Fiji.

The season number might shock some fans, as Survivor 44 just ended in the spring.

But there is a good reason that the show is looking for castaways for Season 47.

Survivor 45 debuts this fall, with 90-minute episodes airing on Wednesday evenings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And it was recently revealed that Survivor 46 has completed filming.

It means two new seasons of Survivor have already been filmed and are ready to air on CBS.

Time to put together Survivor 47

“The time to apply for Survivor 47 and future seasons is NOW,” reads a note on the Survivor casting website.

“We are actively casting so please apply today if you want a chance to be on season 47!” reads the rest of the message.

The application page asks Super Fans, First Timers, and everyone else to submit their resumes for a chance to play the game.

According to the site, the plan is for filming to begin sometime between early May 2024 and early July 2024.

A $1 million prize is still on the line, and the site also sports a video that provides tips on how to put together a successful application.

Many rules and eligibility requirements are also in place, so prospective applicants should set aside time to read through everything.

More news from Survivor

A new season of Survivor debuts this fall.

There are 17 new castaways taking part, as well as one returning player.

Bruce from Survivor 44 is getting a second chance at the game after getting medically evacuated in his first appearance.

An interesting dynamic will happen in Fiji if they hold Bruce’s experience against him. Either way, it’s good that Bruce was given a second chance to show what he can do.

The new season has the castaways competing for 26 days, which might be frustrating to fans who want the 39-day seasons to return.

Host Jeff Probst has said those 39-day seasons are likely gone for good.

The changes in how production does things have made the 39-day seasons too long for the veteran host.

Older seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service has classic episodes from the past, including Season 40, where winners were brought back to compete for a $2 million prize.

All episodes from Survivor 44, which concluded in May, are also available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.