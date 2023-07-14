Survivor alums featured on new cast for The Challenge: USA

A cast list for The Challenge: USA Season 2 has been released.

This spinoff from MTV’s version of The Challenge features stars from CBS reality competition shows.

Last summer, The Challenge: USA debuted, giving fans of Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island something new to watch.

Survivor represented itself well in the first season, as Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina emerged as the winners.

Can Survivor castaways collect the prize money again in 2023?

The producers added some famous faces from MTV to play in Season 2 to make it difficult and draw in more eyes.

The Survivor castaways playing on The Challenge: USA 2

Seven Survivor alums took part in Season 2 of The Challenge: USA. Filming was in Croatia, with host TJ Levin back for more fun.

There were 24 people on this new cast, including nine Big Brother alums from recent seasons. Three BB alums were placed on each team to ensure they were evenly matched.

As for the Survivor players who took a shot at winning The Challenge: USA, they are listed below.

Several players are from the newer seasons, including Cassidy, who many fans thought should have won Survivor 43.

Michaela Bradshaw from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers

Cassidy Clark from Survivor 43

Michele Fitzgerald from Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (winner) and Survivor: Winners at War

Chanelle Howell from Survivor 42

Sebastian Noel from Survivor: Ghost Island

Chris Underwood from Survivor: Edge of Extinction (winner)

Desi Williams from Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

These former #Survivor castaways are ready to dig deep in #TheChallengeUSA house!💪🏽 See if they can bring the heat Thursday, August 10th for the Season 2 premiere of @TheChallenge on @CBS!🔥 pic.twitter.com/BKpXeukPH5 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) July 11, 2023

More news from Survivor

As noted above, the new season of The Challenge: USA begins on August 10.

A new season of Survivor is also slated to arrive soon on CBS.

Producers are giving Survivor fans bonus footage this fall, as new episodes will be 90 minutes each.

On Wednesday nights, Survivor will be followed by a new season of The Amazing Race.

For the first time in years, Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race will run seasons simultaneously.

And that’s not all.

Survivor 46 just finished filming. That’s the installment that CBS will likely roll out during the spring, giving Survivor fans something extra to watch.

Fans who want a shot at competing can now apply for the Survivor 47 cast. Applications recently opened up.

This is what we’ve been playing for!! 🔥 Incredibly thankful for our #Emmy nominations. pic.twitter.com/2d3mLXzOpl — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) July 12, 2023

The first season of The Challenge: USA is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ also has classic seasons of Survivor available for viewing.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 debuts on August 10, and Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.