Big Brother alums revealed as contestants on The Challenge: USA

A new season of The Challenge: USA will feature nine people who have played Big Brother.

This spin-off from MTV’s The Challenge airs on CBS, with people from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race joining the fun.

The first installment of The Challenge: USA debuted last summer. Survivor alums Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina won it.

And now a new cast has filmed the reality competition series, with episodes set to debut on Thursday, August 10.

Thursdays will feature new episodes of Big Brother, and fans can also watch alums playing on The Challenge: USA.

A cast list for Big Brother 25 hasn’t been released yet, but the producers stated it is a group of all-new players.

Who is on The Challenge: USA 2 from Big Brother?

There are 24 people in the cast for The Challenge: USA Season 2. Eighteen are alums from the CBS reality competition shows, and six come from MTV.

Below is the list of nine Big Brother alums featured in this new season of The Challenge: USA. The nine were split among three teams competing on the show.

Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother 18

Tyler Crispen from Big Brother 20 and Big Brother 22

Ameerah Jones from Big Brother 24

Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23

Josh Martinez from Big Brother 19 (winner)

Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23

Faysal Shafaat from Big Brother 20

Alyssa Snider from Big Brother 24

Monte Taylor from Big Brother 24

Do one of these #BigBrother alums have the key to secure #TheChallengeUSA champion title?🔑👀 See for yourself Thursday, August 10th for the Season 2 premiere of @TheChallenge on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/Wg06H8yTUQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2023

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother debuts on August 2. The episodes got delayed by CBS, but the network also extended the season.

A special celebrating 25 seasons of Big Brother has also been filmed, giving fans something extra to watch this summer.

Outside of the game, many Big Brother alums have been celebrating moments in their lives.

Big Brother 18 alum Corey Brooks just got married this weekend. He was part of a strong duo on the BB18 cast, and now he has a wife.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie also got married recently. Jackson found the woman he calls his soulmate, and they had a big wedding.

Fellow BB21 alum Nicole Anthony picked out her wedding dress for her big day coming a little later.

Big Brother 19 alum and winner of The Amazing Race Jessica Nickson is having another baby. She is married to Cody Nickson from that same season of Big Brother.

These CBS reality titans will BATTLE it out with Challenge Vets in the FIERCEST competition yet! 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA premieres THURS AUG 10 on @CBS. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3ASqe1C4YA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 11, 2023

Seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. So is the first season of The Challenge: USA.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 debuts August 10, and Big Brother 25 debuts August 2 on CBS.