Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race all return soon

CBS is about to get taken over by reality television.

With the Writers Strike still going, the landscape for CBS has some changes coming.

Rather than debuting new seasons of NCIS, Fire Country, or Blue Bloods this fall, the network has to fill its primetime hours with alternative programming.

For reality television fans, many options will be presented across the various networks.

But CBS has some big hit shows that have already been filmed or are ready to debut soon.

And for the first time in a while, many of those shows will air seasons during the same time.

Reality TV takes over CBS

Big Brother 25 begins on August 2, Secret Celebrity Renovation arrives on August 4, and The Challenge USA Season 2 debuts on August 10.

Those shows will continue into the fall when Survivor 45 and a new season of The Amazing Race also arrive.

To start with, the BB25 cast will get featured every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

But when Survivor and The Amazing Race arrive, the shows will take over the Wednesday evening primetime slots.

The Amazing Race and Survivor will have 90-minute episodes, providing fans with even more content than in the past.

And that is in addition to the three hours of primetime Big Brother episodes featured weekly.

The exact start dates for Survivor and TAR will come out later, but the producers have already finished filming them.

As for Big Brother, it has a live debut episode on August 2 that will feature the BB25 cast.

No matter where we go, what challenges we set up, or how well we produce the show, #AmazingRace lives and dies on how well we cast our dynamic teams of two … ultimately that’s where great TV moments come from! #AmazingRaceFYC pic.twitter.com/j5UT0Cc4iK — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 15, 2023

More reality TV news

To create some positive buzz, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves teased fans with a new social media post.

Former winner Cody Calafiore is convinced people are returning to play the game again, possibly as part of a blended cast.

The producers previously stated that it is an all-new cast, so fans need to wait to see if Cody got this right.

Regarding new seasons of Survivor, host Jeff Probst said 39-day seasons are likely gone for good. He went into more detail on the topic, speaking about the changes that make 26-day seasons easier to film.

It was also revealed that Survivor 46 finished filming. This means there are two upcoming seasons ready to air that have taken place in Fiji.

In addition to the new seasons of these reality shows airing soon, they are all accepting applications for future seasons. Now is the time for prospective players to take a shot.

Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race are streaming on Paramount+.