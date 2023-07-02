Julie Chen Moonves shares a Big Brother 25 tease for the fans

It’s easy to spot that a new season of Big Brother is coming when host Julie Chen Moonves starts teasing the fans.

Julie loves using social media to help create buzz for the show, and she typically does it with fun posts to get people talking.

This year won’t be an exception, as Julie just left a big tease for the Big Brother 25 season.

Recently CBS began running a fresh television preview for BB25, reminding fans that the season is still coming.

The network had postponed the new Big Brother season, taking away an anticipated July return of the reality competition show.

Now fans have to wait until August for the start date, but at least the Big Brother 25 season has been extended.

And now this message from Julie Chen Moonves

“1 MONTH AWAY #BB25,” reads a new tweet from Julie.

Using all capital letters to express her excitement, Julie got Twitter buzzing about the BB25 start date.

The first episode debuts on Wednesday, August 2, with the show taking over its regular primetime slots again.

New episodes air each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday to start this summer.

A schedule adjustment may become necessary because new seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race are slated to arrive in the fall.

Since Survivor and The Amazing Race will have 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays, that will complicate things as early as the end of September.

But back to the tweet from Julie, which also features the key block used for the Nomination Ceremony. Next to it is a miniature version of Zingbot, who may return for some new jokes this summer.

Sorry folks, it looks like they aren’t returning to the key wheel where everyone had a key placed in it, despite many fans asking the producers to bring it back.

Time to get excited about new content

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike, CBS may lack scripted programs to air in the fall.

This means shows like NCIS, Young Sheldon, and Blue Bloods won’t return very soon.

Without the writers, the production of nearly every big-name show on television has been halted. It isn’t just limited to CBS, as the One Chicago shows on NBC and Grey’s Anatomy on ABC are also impacted.

Primetime will get packed with reality television and game shows. It’s a big reason why Big Brother got postponed. The BB25 cast will star in primetime during many additional weeks in the fall.

And Big Brother should provide hours of online fun with the producers announcing that the live feeds are returning.

Big Brother is also available on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix, allowing fans to stream previous seasons.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.