Big Brother alums give BB25 cast some advice

The Big Brother 25 houseguests were given some advice from former players.

And these aren’t just any former players either, as they are part of The Challenge: USA 2 cast.

“These #TheChallengeUSA competitors and #BigBrother alums have some advice for our future #BB25 houseguests,” reads a new tweet from the show.

A video to go with the tweet is shared below, where the Big Brother vets provide some great advice.

The August 2 premiere is getting very close, and an all-new group of houseguests is competing for a $750,000 prize.

CBS also has a Big Brother anniversary special that reveals details about the upcoming season.

Big Brother 25 advice from former players

“A new season of Big Brother premieres August 2nd and @TheChallenge: USA on August 10th. Let the games begin!” reads the rest of the tweet.

There are seven Big Brother alums on the second season of The Challenge: USA, giving CBS viewers an extra show to watch this summer.

BB19 winner Josh Matinez speaks first in the video, telling future houseguests to adapt and form genuine connections.

He is followed by Tyler Crispen from BB20, Tiffany Mitchell from BB23, Ameerah Jones from BB24, and several other former houseguests.

More news about Big Brother

Big Brother got postponed by nearly a month at CBS.

The network has to scramble for fall programming, and now BB25 episodes will air until the show starts falling.

An update to the Big Brother TV schedule was released, giving fans some dates to mark on the calendar.

There was also bad news for NCIS fans looking forward to new episodes this fall. But the situation is similar for nearly all scripted dramas and comedies due to the ongoing strikes.

Reality TV and game shows will dominate network television this fall, and CBS is leading the charge with new seasons of its hit programs.

Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother will air seasons simultaneously this fall.

Big Brother alums and their lives

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd from Big Brother 11 are hosting a fresh new podcast.

In the first episode, Jeff and Jordan revealed how they got on Big Brother, and the story was fascinating.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie just got married and shared some fun pictures from the big day.

Fellow cast member (from BB21) Nicole Anthony recently picked out her wedding dress. She will walk down the aisle in 2024.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.