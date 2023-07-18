CBS releases big news about NCIS for Fall 2023

CBS has updated its fall schedule to account for the ongoing strikes.

The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild are on strike, halting the production of many television shows.

The ongoing strikes heavily hinted that NCIS Season 21 would get postponed.

It has become official that Season 21 is delayed, but CBS isn’t taking NCIS off its Fall 2023 schedule.

Having NCIS on the schedule will provide a break from the many reality television shows coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To help fill its primetime slots, CBS even pushed back Big Brother 25 to air many episodes in the fall.

NCIS ‘encores’ coming to CBS in Fall 2023

NCIS will air at 9/8c on Monday nights in the fall.

These won’t be new episodes of NCIS but rather “encore” presentations of notable stories.

Airing repeat episodes of NCIS each week will allow fans to continue watching older content.

It also means that star Mark Harmon could be seen in primetime again, even though he isn’t filming new content.

And if that isn’t enough NCIS content, fans can stream all past seasons using Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i also remain available on the streaming service.

When could NCIS Season 21 finally debut?

It’s difficult to predict when new episodes of NCIS will arrive.

The latest rumors suggest that the Writers Strike could last until 2024, with the negotiations bogging down.

The writers seek better pay, better benefits, and protection from artificial intelligence. Debates about the use of AI could take a while to resolve.

Having the NCIS actors and actresses also on the picket lines shows how far new content is from being filmed.

Work cannot continue until the writers and cast members have new contracts. Typically filming would begin in the summer months to have episodes ready for the fall. That won’t happen this year, pushing everything back on the production schedule.

Despite CBS ordering a full slate of new episodes for the 2023-2024 television season, the production team likely won’t be able to fulfill it.

Television will look different this fall, as networks rely upon reality TV and game shows to fill primetime slots.

CBS has decided to give Yellowstone its network television debut by moving the hit show over from Paramount+. It is scheduled for Sunday nights at 8/7c.

It's @RockyCOfficial appreciation day! 🎉 Celebrate his birthday with us and wish him a very happy birthday. 🎁 #NCIS pic.twitter.com/sZmOqleexo — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) July 8, 2023

In summation, NCIS Season 21 has been postponed, and no new episodes will air during Fall 2023.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.