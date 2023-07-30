Big Brother has another ‘top secret’ twist coming

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves is doing everything possible to promote the new season.

That includes routinely teasing fans on her social media accounts.

Julie also does many interviews ahead of each new season and often reveals fun details during them.

Julie has now teased another twist set to happen on the night of the Big Brother 25 season premiere.

This is in addition to the twist teased in a unique BB25 house tour last week.

Having Big Brother alums return to help begin the new season is also a tip of the cap to past seasons.

Julie Chen Moonves teases a ‘top secret’ Big Brother twist

Sharon Tharp interviewed Julie about the BB25 premiere night, and the Big Brother host had much to say.

“Three former houseguests who are legends who never won the game… Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes… they broke into the Big Brother house in hopes of changing their fate,” Julie told Sharon when asked about the theme of this season.

Julie referred to the video that shows the trio breaking into the Big Brother house. Their actions will have consequences on the BB25 cast.

“There is one other element that is so top secret that I cannot even hint,” Julie teased as she spoke about the season.

“There is something that is so unique to this season and secretive that I cannot even hint at it,” Julie went on to say before adding, “[The producers] wouldn’t tell ME for the first two meetings I had with them.”

It sounds like Big Brother fans are in for a big treat (or surprise) when the season premiere finally arrives on August 2.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen the teaser video for the first twist of the BB25 season, it is shared below.

More Big Brother news

As mentioned earlier, the first episode of Big Brother 25 arrives on Wednesday, August 2.

The Big Brother live feeds will be delayed that first night. It means fans must be patient to see behind the scenes in Week 1.

The Summer 2023 season is also longer than usual, with the producers extending the competition to have more episodes in the fall.

And for fans who want to listen to the full interview between Sharon Tharp and Julie Chen Moonves, it is shared below.

ICYMI: I spoke to Julie Chen and she teases ANOTHER premiere night twist that only three people knew about. Listen to my interview with her here! #bb25 @exclusivelypod https://t.co/hsFKw86k41 — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 29, 2023

Anyone who misses the first episode of Big Brother 25 can stream it later on Paramount+.

Past seasons are also available for streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.