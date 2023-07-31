Big Brother 25 cast released

The Big Brother 25 cast has finally been announced.

Fans can finally check out the bios of the BB25 houseguests after months of waiting.

CBS delayed the season almost a month, giving the network a show to air in primetime during Fall 2023.

And the new season will be the longest installment of Big Brother in history.

A unique house tour teased the BB25 theme, giving fans a look at the house before the cast got revealed.

Now there are some names ready to play the game who have been sequestered for nearly two weeks in preparation.

Who is on the Big Brother 25 cast?

Below are the names and bios of the 16 new people playing the game in the Summer of 2023. The cities listed are where the houseguests currently reside.

Bowie Jane, who is currently living in Los Angeles, is from Australia.

And Jared Fields is the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields.

Cory Wurtenberger also has Survivor ties, as he is the brother of Zach Wurtenberger from Survivor 42.

America Lopez – a 27-year-old medical receptionist from Brooklyn, NY.

Blue Kim – a 25-year-old brand strategist from New York, NY.

Bowie Jane – a 45-year-old barrister and DJ from Los Angeles, CA.

Cameron Hardin – a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, GA.

Cory Wurtenberger – a 21-year-old college student from Weston, FL.

Felicia Cannon – a 63-year-old real estate agent from Kennesaw, GA.

Hisam Goueli – a 45-year-old geriatric physician from Seattle, WA.

Izzy Gleicher – a 32-year-old professional flutist from New York, NY.

Jay Bains – a 25-year-old truck company owner from Omak, WA.

Jared Fields – a 25-year-old exterminator from Norwalk, CT.

Kirsten Elwin – a 25-year-old molecular biologist from Houston, TX.

Luke Valentine – a 30-year-old illustrator from Coral Springs, FL.

Matt Klotz – a 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist from Baton Rouge, LA.

Nicole Hayes – a 30-year-old political consultant from Upper Marlboro, MD.

Red Utley – a 37-year-old salesman from Gatlinburg, TN.

Reilly Smedley – a 24-year-old bartender from Nashville, TN.

Host Julie Chen Moonves teased that another “top secret” twist will arrive on premiere night.

Julie is good at teasing fans about things like that, and she said it was in addition to the returning houseguests who broke into the house.

It’s good that the producers are holding back something big for premiere night, as that could help bring some extra buzz for the BB25 cast.

Episodes of Big Brother 25 will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The streaming service can also be used to watch older seasons.

The live feeds are also back for another summer season, but the producers are delaying the BB25 live feeds on premiere night.

And here is the early BB25 episode schedule.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.