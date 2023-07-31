Who is Cory Wurtenberger from Big Brother 25?

The Big Brother 25 cast is now ready to play the game.

Sixteen new houseguests were introduced as the bios of the BB25 cast got revealed.

The game begins on August 2, when a live move-in happens on CBS.

And the first few moments of the season premiere were released in a unique BB25 house tour.

There are some intriguing names in the group. That includes Red, Blue, and America.

But one name stands out from the group, especially for fans of Survivor.

An interesting name on the Big Brother 25 cast list

Cory Wurtenberger is a 21-year-old college student from Weston, Florida.

His name might seem familiar to reality television fans because his brother played Survivor.

Zach Wurtenberger played on Survivor 42. He didn’t last long. Zach was the first person who got voted out.

Jackson Fox was medically evacuated to become the first person to lose on Survivor 42, but Zach got voted out at the first Tribal Council.

That season saw Maryanne Oketch named the Survivor 42 winner over Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar.

It will be interesting to see if Cory reveals his last name to the other Big Brother 25 houseguests or if he announces that his brother has already competed on one of the CBS reality competition shows.

Below is an interview where Zach spoke about his time on Survivor and his biggest regret from that season.

More about Cory Wurtenberger on Big Brother 25

Below is the teaser video from CBS introducing the Big Brother 25 cast.

“And in the blue corner, weighing in at 137 pounds of pure power, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, it’s Cory. Woo hoo. Yeah!” Cory states during his segment.

But first, Zach shared a fun photo of himself and his brother on Instagram to mark the announcement of the BB25 cast.

“When a Wurtenberger turns 21, he embarks on his journey to the CBS studio lot. SO beyond proud of my brother for making his dream come true despite it seeming LITERALLY impossible,” Zach wrote as the opening to his caption.

“Seriously. This isn’t just a big deal, this is unprecedented. Tune into #BB25 this fall to watch him redeem the Wurtenberger name,” Zach added.

The video below introduces the Big Brother 25 cast to the world.

Sixteen new houseguests are taking part in this journey, with many possessing very outgoing personalities.

Introducing the #BB25 houseguests… there are endless possibilities awaiting them 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMjGMnCly8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 31, 2023

The first night of Big Brother 25 is on Wednesday, August 2.

Unfortunately, the Big Brother 25 live feeds are delayed on opening night, but that won’t stop the action.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.