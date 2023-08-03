Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who got nominated in Week 1?

Big Brother 25 is doing things differently in Week 1.

Usually, a Head of Household is crowned first, and then the nominations for eviction are revealed.

The HOH typically has the power to put their targets on the block.

During the BB25 debut episode, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that the Scramble-verse had other plans.

Four challenges took place on Day One, with the loser of each challenge becoming a nominee.

The winners of the first three challenges showed that they were good at playing these games.

Who is nominated for eviction?

The four nominees for eviction are listed below. A twist is likely coming to get that number down to two, possibly by the HOH deciding on their nominees from that group. Fans will find out later how this all works.

First nominee: Jared Fields

Second nominee: Kirsten Elwin

Third nominee: Felicia Cannon

Fourth nominee: Cory Wurtenberger

Cory also has an additional punishment after getting dragged off at the end of the fourth challenge. More on that will be explained during the August 6 episode.

Cory Wurtenberger lost a big challenge on Day One of Big Brother 25. Pic credit: CBS

Who won the four Day One challenges?

The winners of the BB Comic-verse, Humili-verse, and Scramble-verse challenges could acquire early targets on themselves in Week 1.

Below are the houseguests who won the Week 1 challenges:

America Lopez won the Scramble-verse Challenge.

Matt Klotz won the Humili-verse Challenge.

Jag Bains won the Comic-verse Challenge.

Reilly Smedley, Red Utley, and Luke Valentine “won” the Scary-verse Challenge.

America Lopez gained early safety from being nominated in Big Brother 25. Pic credit: CBS

More from Big Brother 25

The live feeds are up and running already.

Since the second episode airs on August 6, much could happen before CBS viewers see the BB25 cast again.

To help fans keep up with things, a free version of the BB25 feeds is now available.

For this summer, Big Brother airs at 8/7c on Sundays, 8/7c on Wednesdays, and 9/8c on Thursdays.

The first Eviction Ceremony of the summer is scheduled for Thursday, August 10. That’s when someone is expected to get sent home.

It’s also possible that the first people evicted from BB25 are sent to sequester and could later participate in a Battle Back Competition. More details on that should get released later.

To catch up on episodes or re-watch previously aired content, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+ this summer.

Paramount+ is also a place to watch older seasons, including the ones referenced on newspaper clips in the Scramble-verse section of the house.

Julie revealed a full BB25 house tour. It breaks down how each room is used and what is on the kitchen counter.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.