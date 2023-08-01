Big Brother 25 full house tour: Julie Chen Moonves reveals the BB25 oddities

Julie Chen Moonves has provided an extensive Big Brother 25 house tour.

The long-time Big Brother host revealed some secrets about the house, as well as some new oddities.

Nearly everything is different about the house this season, and it plays right into the theme.

The producers released footage from the BB25 season premiere to tease fans about what’s coming.

Through a big twist, three former houseguests are back to help open the show this year, and they have altered the house.

And the names of the BB25 cast members were also revealed to create buzz.

Among the new players is one houseguest with a celebrity mom who has been in reality television for years.

Julie Chen Moonves reveals more BB25 details

Information about the new season was presented in a new video below.

In the interview, Julie states a Big Brother “multiverse” is featured this season.

She then shows off the house as clips from the anniversary special are interspersed.

It looks like the Have-Not Room has a punishment as houseguests exit the room. Will the producers enforce the consequences for not following the new rule?

Julie Chen Moonves shares a new BB25 house tour

An extensive look at the Big Brother 25 house is given in the video below.

Julie takes the microphone and walks the Entertainment Tonight crew through the entire BB25 house.

The tour begins with Julie showing how the houseguests will receive messages from her and the producers.

Each room is presented as Julie explains how Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes have impacted the season.

Lightning bolts indicate passing from one Big Brother universe into another. One of the rooms is even upside down.

Headlines on one of the walls are intentionally wrong due to the twist.

And there is even a BB Comics Room that could be interesting to see on the Big Brother live feeds this summer.

Watch the video below to see how things will begin for the 16 new houseguests.

More details about Big Brother 25

The season premiere for Big Brother 25 hits on Wednesday, August 2.

Only one episode debuts in Week 1, but here is a breakdown of the BB25 TV schedule.

Julie has also revealed that a “top secret” twist arrives on Day 1, and it will dramatically impact the houseguests.

Fans should also be aware that the Big Brother live feeds are delayed on the first night, but at least the feeds are still available in the United States.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.